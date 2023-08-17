According Decrypt and a report by Wolfe Research, if regulators were to approve a Bitcoin ETF, the price of Bitcoin may initially continue to decline before rebounding. This analysis suggests that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF could have a significant impact on market dynamics, initially causing bearish sentiments to prevail before positive market reactions take effect.
Bitcoin Price Could Dip Then Rebound if Bitcoin ETF Approved, Says Wolfe Research
2023-08-17 16:56
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
