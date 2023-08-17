A recent study has revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, are now less volatile than oil, Cointelegraph reports. Despite previously being considered highly volatile assets, both BTC and ETH have demonstrated a decrease in volatility compared to WTI Crude Oil. This recent comparison may indicate a growing trend of stability within the cryptocurrency market, potentially attracting a broader range of investors and businesses to digital assets.