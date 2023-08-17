Binance has announced that to enhance the trading experience for spot API users, the request weight limit per IP address for Binance Spot API will be increased. Starting from 2023-08-25 00:00 (UTC), the request weight limit per IP address will be raised to 6,000 per minute.

**Key Updates:**

- The request weight limit per IP address shared by all endpoints will be increased from 1,200 per minute to 6,000 per minute.

- Request weight for order placement and order cancellation endpoints will remain the same; however, the request weight for the remaining endpoints will be increased by 2x.

With these changes, a single IP will be able to send 5x more requests to order placement and cancellation endpoints, and 2.5x more to other endpoints, resulting in a more efficient trading experience for users.

