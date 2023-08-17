Binance has joined forces with Ferencváros, the most celebrated Hungarian football club, to promote Web3 awareness and enhance fan experiences through blockchain technology. Limited-edition NFTs, redeemable for merchandise, exclusive experiences, and various rewards, will be available for Ferencváros fans during home league games.

As a part of the collaboration, Binance branding will be prominently displayed in the Groupama Arena stadium during each home league fixture. Binance will also set up pavilions within the stadium to host various crypto events tailored for Fradi supporters. To claim Fradi NFTs, football club fans must have an account on Binance.com.

This partnership aims to raise awareness about Web3 and blockchain technologies among sports fans through educational initiatives, activities, and giveaways. Binance's partnership with Ferencváros is conducted through a third-party entity acting on behalf of the football club's interests.

