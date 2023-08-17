The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,342 and $29,235 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,572, down by -1.97%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include OG, FUN, and AKRO, up by 40%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:


Market movers:

  • ETH: $1793.34 (-1.64%)

  • BNB: $230.7 (-1.37%)

  • XRP: $0.5856 (-2.24%)

  • ADA: $0.2757 (-0.76%)

  • DOGE: $0.06771 (-3.30%)

  • SOL: $23.13 (-0.86%)

  • TRX: $0.07498 (-1.79%)

  • DOT: $4.767 (-0.21%)

  • MATIC: $0.6175 (-0.63%)

  • LTC: $75.43 (-4.17%)

Top gainers on Binance: