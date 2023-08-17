The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,342 and $29,235 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,572, down by -1.97%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include OG, FUN, and AKRO, up by 40%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:



Market movers: