The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,342 and $29,235 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,572, down by -1.97%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include OG, FUN, and AKRO, up by 40%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Partners with Hungarian Football Club Ferencváros to Boost Fan Engagement Through NFTs
Fed Minutes Indicate Inflation Risks May Call for Further Policy Tightening
CFTC Taking on SEC's Role in Crypto Regulations, According to XRP Decision
Federal Reserve Takes Action Against FTX-Linked Farmington State Bank
Analysis of Celsius Platform Reveals Thousands of Personal Wallets Holding Billions in Crypto
Market movers:
ETH: $1793.34 (-1.64%)
BNB: $230.7 (-1.37%)
XRP: $0.5856 (-2.24%)
ADA: $0.2757 (-0.76%)
DOGE: $0.06771 (-3.30%)
SOL: $23.13 (-0.86%)
TRX: $0.07498 (-1.79%)
DOT: $4.767 (-0.21%)
MATIC: $0.6175 (-0.63%)
LTC: $75.43 (-4.17%)