Binance is excited to announce new trading features as part of its #BinanceBuild initiative. Users now have the ability to set their take-profit and stop-loss prices based on an estimated PnL (profit and loss) and ROI (return on investment) percentage, allowing for more informed and strategic trading decisions.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Introduces New Trading Features with Binance Build
2023-08-17 16:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top