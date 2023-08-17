Binance Futures has announced that it will automatically liquidate LTCBUSD and DOGEBUSD U-margined perpetual contracts at 17:00 on August 24, 2023 (Eastern Time Zone). After the liquidation, these trading pairs will be delisted from the platform.

Furthermore, at 20:30 on August 17, 2023 (Eastern Time Zone), Binance Futures will update the leverage and margin tiers of LTCBUSD and DOGEBUSD U-margined perpetual contracts.

Users are recommended to close their positions in these contracts before trading stops to avoid automatic liquidation. After 16:30 on August 24, 2023 (Eastern Time Zone), users will not be able to open new positions in LTCBUSD and DOGEBUSD U-margined perpetual contracts.

