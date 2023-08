Binance has announced the addition of two new assets, ATA and SEI, as borrowable assets on its Cross Margin platform. Additionally, SEI has been added as a new borrowable asset on Isolated Margin.

New Cross Margin Pairs include ATA/USDT and SEI/USDT, while the new Isolated Margin Pair is SEI/USDT. This announcement is not intended for users in regions where the mentioned products and services are unavailable.