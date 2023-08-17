Dylan Leclair, the co-founder of 21stParadigm, recently tweeted that the BTC miners' yield, which peaked at 440% in 2023, has experienced a 37% drop. Despite this decline, the mining sector has still managed to achieve a significant +240% yield this year, indicating a strong performance overall.
Analyst Says BTC Miners' Yield Fell by 37% from 2023's Peak
2023-08-17 15:51
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
