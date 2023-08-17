Foresight News, The Block Pro Research, and encryption analysis platform Nansen collaborated to analyze a list of hundreds of thousands of customers submitted by cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius last year. The analysis linked over 127,000 transactions to a total of 52,057 independent wallets. After filtering out exchange wallets and decentralized entities, they identified 15,759 wallets, likely belonging to individual customers. These wallets currently hold $900 million in cryptocurrency and reached a peak value of $3 billion in April 2022. The file containing extensive data, including personal wallet information of many crypto investors, raises concerns about privacy and potential misuse of the leaked data in combination with other sources.