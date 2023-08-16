zkSync has announced the launch of an experimental NFT project called LIBERTAS OMNIBUS, with minting access granted to select early members. According to official tweets, eligible users are those addresses that have interacted with more than 100 zkSync NFT series prior to July 12. This development highlights a continued expansion in the NFT space, as new projects and platforms emerge to tap into the growing popularity of digital art and collectibles
zkSync Unveils Experimental NFT LIBERTAS OMNIBUS, Open to Early Members
2023-08-16 13:58
