ZetaChain, a full chain interoperability Layer 1 network, has successfully completed a $27 million equity financing round. The round saw participation from notable investors, including Blockchain.com, Human Capital, VY Capital, Sky9 Capital, Jane Street Capital, VistaLabs, CMT Digital, Foundation Capital, Lingfeng Capital, GSR, Kudasai, and Krust. The funds raised will help ZetaChain further develop its interoperability solutions, expand its network, and work towards providing a seamless cross-chain experience for users in the blockchain ecosystem.
2023-08-16 13:07
