Odaily reports that months before Kenya banned Worldcoin from conducting iris scans, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) ordered its parent company, Tools for Humanity, to cease collecting personal data. Despite receiving a directive from the ODPC in May to stop iris scans and gathering facial recognition and other personal data in Kenya, Tools for Humanity continued to collect biometric data until earlier this month. Subsequently, the Kenyan Ministry of Home Affairs and Administration, a more powerful regulatory body, suspended the project.

A new petition filed with the High Court by the ODPC reveals its attempts to prevent the collection of biometric data. The ODPC sought court assistance, forcing Worldcoin to preserve data collected from Kenyans between April 19 and August 8.

In a previous report, Kenyan police raided Worldcoin's Nairobi office and confiscated machines believed to be collecting user data. This data was taken to the Criminal Investigation Bureau headquarters for examination. The raid was overseen by Kenya's Data Protection Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, who stated that Tools for Humanity failed to disclose its true intentions during registration.

