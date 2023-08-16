According to Lookonchain monitoring and as reported by Odaily, a significant crypto holder known as a "whale" sold all their 1.07 trillion PEPE tokens (valued at approximately $1.33 million) five hours ago, incurring a loss of roughly $62,000.

The whale initially purchased the 1.07 trillion PEPE tokens for 750 ETH (about $1.39 million) six days ago. The tokens were subsequently sold for 250 ETH (around $457,000) and 876,000 USDC. Additionally, the whale also acquired 11.26 million TOSHI tokens on the Base chain with a 294 ETH investment (approximately $53.8 thousand).