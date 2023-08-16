Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, revealed on Twitter that VolatilityShares intends to launch an Ethereum futures ETF on October 12th. This listing would place the launch one or two days earlier than other ETFs if the 75-day rule is followed.
VolatilityShares Plans to List Ethereum Futures ETF on October 12, Bloomberg Analyst Says
2023-08-16 11:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
