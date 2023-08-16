Valkyrie has submitted an application for an Ethereum futures ETF, according to Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The firm previously filed document 497, aiming to modify its BTF to include both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures within the ETF.
Valkyrie Submits ETF Application for Ethereum Futures; Seeks Modification for Bitcoin + Ethereum Futures ETF
2023-08-16 16:15
