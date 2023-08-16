According to The Financial Times, the UK government will host a global AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in November, inviting like-minded countries, AI company executives, and academics to discuss AI safety and regulations. The summit aims to address AI's impact on democracy, cyber security, and warfare. Companies such as Microsoft, DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic are expected to attend. The event will cover a range of AI safety topics, from generative AI to ethical considerations and cybersecurity measures.