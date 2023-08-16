According to CertiK Alert, an exit scam has occurred on SwirlLend's Base and Linea platforms, leading to a significant loss for users. The total amount stolen is roughly $460,000. According to reports, the funds have been bridged to the deployer's Ethereum wallet and were then deposited into Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused Ethereum mixing service.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks and security concerns associated with the DeFi and cryptocurrency space. Users are urged to be cautious and conduct thorough research before investing in new projects or platforms.