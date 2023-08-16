According to the on-chain Sleuth, PeckShieldAlert SwirlLend's deployer address has bridged tokens worth $289,000 from Base to the Ethereum mainnet, including 140.68 ETH and 32,600 USDC. They still hold about 92 ETH on Base. Furthermore, the SwirlLend protocol executed a rug pull on the Linea network and bridged 94 ETH to the Ethereum mainnet via Orbiter Finance: Bridge. The current balance of the deployer address on Ethereum is 165.6 ETH and 32,641 USDC.

Earlier today, DefiLlama data revealed that SwirlLend's TVL (Total Value Locked) has dropped significantly, from $784,300 to just $49.2. Additionally, the official Twitter account of SwirlLend has been deactivated.

Following these events, the price of SwirlLend protocol token SWI plummeted, reaching almost zero value as of 10:00 (local time) today.



