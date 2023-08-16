According to Cointime, Solend, a Solana-based lending protocol, announced that all stolen funds from the November 2022 price manipulation attack on the USDH oracle have been fully returned. The attack had resulted in $1.26 million in bad debt across the Stable, Coin98, and Kamino pools. The hacker later returned almost $900,000 after the price adjustment.

Solend confirmed that no users faced financial losses, as the protocol absorbed the losses soon after the incident. The company expressed gratitude to the hacker for returning the stolen funds, recognizing it as the right course of action.