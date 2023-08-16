According to Data from Lookonchain, a particularly astute crypto investor, commonly referred to as a "smart whale," has reportedly spent 3,915 ETH (equivalent to $7.15 million) on RLB, UNIBOT, and BITCOIN. Within only 25 days, the smart whale has made significant gains on these investments, with a $1.11 million (+42%) return on RLB, $1.46 million (+58%) return on UNIBOT, and $1.79 million (+87%) return on BITCOIN. The total profit achieved by this investor during this short period amounts to an impressive $4.36 million.