According to Data from Lookonchain, a particularly astute crypto investor, commonly referred to as a "smart whale," has reportedly spent 3,915 ETH (equivalent to $7.15 million) on RLB, UNIBOT, and BITCOIN. Within only 25 days, the smart whale has made significant gains on these investments, with a $1.11 million (+42%) return on RLB, $1.46 million (+58%) return on UNIBOT, and $1.79 million (+87%) return on BITCOIN. The total profit achieved by this investor during this short period amounts to an impressive $4.36 million.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Smart Whale Records Impressive Gains on Crypto Investments in Just 25 Days
2023-08-16 14:14
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top