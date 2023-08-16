According to Spot On Chain monitoring, a smart trader with the address 0xd16b achieved a 100% winning rate on GMX, winning all 27 trades executed in the past 48 days and earning a total profit of $186,000. Notably, all trades involved highly leveraged BTC positions, ranging from 19x to 50x.

The trader's entire transaction history is as follows:

- Started trading on April 18, approximately four months ago,

- Completed a total of 40 transactions on the Arbitrum chain, winning 34 and losing 6,

- Achieved an overall winning rate of 85%,

- Generated a total income of $184,000.



