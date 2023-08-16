According to Wu Blockchain, the Singapore police have announced the arrest of more than 10 individuals and are searching for eight more suspects implicated in money laundering activities related to fraud and gambling. The majority of those involved were Chinese and Cambodian nationals. Authorities seized 94 real estate properties, significant amounts of cash, and cryptocurrency, with the total value of the assets surpassing 1 billion US dollars. The crackdown highlights a continued global effort to counter money laundering and related illicit activities within the financial ecosystem, including the growing digital currency space.