According to Odaily, CoinGecko data reveals a noticeable price discrepancy for Sei (SEI) on various platforms. Upbit temporarily quotes SEI at 0.52 USDT, Bithumb at 0.49 USDT, Bitfinex at 0.42 USDT, and Coinbase at 0.31 USDT. Other platforms, such as Binance, report prices in the range of 0.22-0.29 USDT.