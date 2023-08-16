According to CoinGecko data, the 24-hour turnover of the SEI/KRW trading pair on Upbit reached $413 million, nearly four times the turnover of the BTC/KRW trading pair ($120 million), and accounted for 25.55% of Upbit's total 24-hour turnover. In comparison, the SEI/USDT turnover on Binance was approximately $221 million.

Earlier today, CoinGecko data revealed a significant price difference for Sei (SEI) across multiple platforms. At the time, the prices were as follows: 0.52 USDT on Upbit, 0.49 USDT on Bithumb, 0.42 USDT on Bitfinex, 0.31 USDT on Coinbase, and ranging between 0.22-0.29 USDT on Binance and other platforms.



