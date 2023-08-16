Santiment has shared data indicating that the crypto market may be on the verge of a rebound. A tweet from Odaily Planet Daily News explains that a rise in trader complacency towards digital assets coincides with a lack of positive traction in the market. Historically, a high ratio of losing trades to winning trades has led to an increased likelihood of a market bounce.

The ratio recently reached a five-month high, which has been a sign of a market bottom in the past, according to Santiment. Concurrently, several major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, and ADA, experienced an increase in losing trades.