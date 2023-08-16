According to a report by Cointelegraph, Prosecutors seek to use personal notes and diary entries from former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison as evidence against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried at his upcoming criminal trial. Ellison's to-do lists and memos, including one titled "Things Sam is Freaking Out About," will be brought forward by prosecutors, who allege fraudulent operations at FTX.

Among the evidence is a recording of Ellison at an Alameda employee meeting, during which she discussed a shortfall in FTX user funds and admitted that her conversations about it involved Bankman-Fried, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and exchange director of engineering Nishad Singh. Both Wang and Singh have pled guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors.

Highlighted excerpt of the prosecution's intent to introduce Ellison’s diaries and ledgers to trial. Source: CourtListener

Bankman-Fried's lawyers argue that evidence procured after July 1 should be excluded, citing prosecutors' failure to provide specific information in a timely manner. The defense claims these delays have hindered their ability to prepare adequately for the trial. Bankman-Fried awaits his October trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

