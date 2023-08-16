According to a report by Cointelegraph, Prosecutors seek to use personal notes and diary entries from former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison as evidence against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried at his upcoming criminal trial. Ellison's to-do lists and memos, including one titled "Things Sam is Freaking Out About," will be brought forward by prosecutors, who allege fraudulent operations at FTX.
Among the evidence is a recording of Ellison at an Alameda employee meeting, during which she discussed a shortfall in FTX user funds and admitted that her conversations about it involved Bankman-Fried, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and exchange director of engineering Nishad Singh. Both Wang and Singh have pled guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors.
Bankman-Fried's lawyers argue that evidence procured after July 1 should be excluded, citing prosecutors' failure to provide specific information in a timely manner. The defense claims these delays have hindered their ability to prepare adequately for the trial. Bankman-Fried awaits his October trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.