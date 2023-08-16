According to Cointelegraph, PayPal will temporarily pause crypto purchases in the United Kingdom from October 1, 2023, with plans to re-enable the service in early 2024. The move comes as the company works to comply with new regulations set by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). PayPal customers who currently hold crypto can keep it on the platform free of charge and sell it at any time.

The decision follows the FCA's announcement that only 13% of 291 crypto license applicants have been registered since 2020. The FCA also stated that by October 2023, all crypto asset firms must ensure their marketing strategies are compliant with the UK's financial promotions regime.

