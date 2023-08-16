Last Wednesday, Aptos Lab announced that it would utilize Microsoft's infrastructure to roll out new products combining blockchain and AI technology. One of these products is a chatbot named Aptos Assistant, which will respond to user inquiries about the Aptos ecosystem and offer resources to developers creating smart contracts and decentralized applications. The chatbot leverages Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.
Aptos token (APT) surged over 19% and traded at $8.00, the intra-day high, after the news.
The native token (RUNE) price of the THORChain, a cross-chain protocol for liquidity and trading, increased by 54.3% over the past week. An enormous rise in social volume is what is driving the bullish price movement. The increase in social volume significantly boosted interest in the THORChain protocol and its native token.
Overall Market
Last week, our desk discussed the upward trend of the BTC price since the beginning of 2023. We saw that the upward trend line was intact on a regular scale.
Today, we are sharing our view on the BTC price on a log scale, as shown above. The upward trend line has provided strong support since the beginning of 2023, during the US bank crisis and the SEC legal case events.
BTC price is going to have its third interaction with this trend line, plus the additional strong support level at $29,000.
As discussed last week, BTC has been trading in a tight range, and the volatility of BTC has dropped to its lowest level since 2018. One of the catalysts for high volatility could be the spot-Bitcoin ETF approval from the SEC.
Coincidentally, we might have the decision on Grayscale’s lawsuit with the SEC over its conversion from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to spot-Bitcoin ETF this week, according to several industry experts.
If BTC price breaks the trend line, we should see the next strong demand zone between $27.5k and $28k levels.
Options Market
The above two tables show the at-the-money implied volatilities (IV) for both BTC and ETH captured at different times.
Our desk observed a volatility drop on the front-end of BTC and ETH options after the US CPI reading was released last Thursday. And the decline in the front-end IV on BTC options is significant, from 35% to 27% over one week.
Moreover, the decline is not on specific expiration dates but on the whole implied volatility curve, on both BTC and ETH options.
While the front-end IV on BTC options fell the most, the desk observed that for ETH options, it was the IV for the medium-dated expiries that fell the most. Therefore, the IV spread between BTC and ETH has become wider than a week ago.
Historically, the ETH has tended to have higher volatility than the BTC. Given the low implied volatility environment, longing an ETH straddle option could have a better payout than longing a BTC straddle option with the same notional size.
Macro at a glance
Last Thursday (2023-08-10)
The US released its CPI report for July. The July CPI was at 3.2% YoY, lower than the estimated 3.3% but higher than last month’s 3.0%. Core CPI was at 4.7%, which was also better than the estimated 4.8% and improved from last month’s 4.8%.
The US equity market opened up 1% but gave up all the gains during the session and closed down 0.11%. BTC was moving similarly to the US equity market, down 0.43% to 29,350 before US markets closed.
On Monday (2023-08-14)
The China Central Bank surprisingly reduced the interest rate by 15 basis points to 2.50% from 2.65% previously on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions. In the past three months, the rate has decreased twice, most recently now. The China Central Bank lowered its key policy rates in June to support the overall economy, but the data has since deteriorated.
On Tuesday (2023-08-15)
The US reported Retail Sales data in July. Retail Sales were up 0.7% MoM, higher than the estimated 0.4% and the previous month’s 0.3%. The core Retail Sales were up 1.0%, much higher than the estimated -0.3% and the previous month’s 0.2%. After the data was released, US Treasury 10-year yields spiked to 4.273%, the highest in 2023, while the S&P 500 index dropped 1.16%. The stronger-than-expected retail sales data implied that the US economy is strong and the likelihood of a tightening cycle ending is lower, not to mention a rate cut.
In the last hour of the US session, altcoins puked and dragged BTC to test the $29k support level. BTC and ETH were down less than 1%, while other large-cap altcoins were down more than 5%, including Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP).
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
The above table shows the volume breakdown of our Convert Portal.
This week, our desk saw the trading pattern change on our Convert Portal. The stablecoin swap transaction weight dropped by 1.5%, and the crypto-to-stablecoin transaction weight increased by over 1.8%.
The transaction weight change suggests that traders adopted the USDT decoupling situation, as USDT has been trading at a discount for over two weeks.
While BTC is struggling to find a direction, traders and investors are embracing the possibility of a correction in crypto assets given the weak macro conditions.
This week we have the stronger-than-expected US retail sales numbers released and the China Central Bank rate cut, as discussed above. The growing concerns about the longer tightening cycle in the US and the deteriorated economic condition in China have put a lot of downside pressure on altcoin performance.
Why trade OTC?
Binance offers our clients various ways to access OTC trading, including chat communication channels and the Binance Spot RFQ platform (https://www.binance.com/en/OTC-Trading) for manual price quotations, or automated price quotations via our Binance Convert and the Binance Convert OTC API. For manual price quotations, you may visit our Spot RFQ Platform, where you can RFQ (request-for-quote) and trade directly with our OTC trading team via a live chat, or reach out to us via our email at liquidity@binance.com for our trading desk to get in touch with you and get started.
Alternatively, OTC trades may also be automatically quoted on Binance Convert and via API, offering users a quick and simple way to execute trades across 60,000+ pairs with one simple click. Binance Convert supports over 350 tokens listed on the exchange including fiat pairs. Begin trading from as little as 1 USD. To start, simply navigate to the Binance Convert (https://www.binance.com/en/convert), select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote with settlement reflecting almost instantly in your wallet balance. For details and access to Binance Convert OTC API, please refer to our Convert Endpoints (https://binance-docs.github.io/apidocs/spot/en/#convert-endpoints) and reach out to us at liquidity@binance.com if you have any questions or require assistance.
Visit Binance OTC and Execution Solutions (https://www.binance.com/en/otc) to get more information on our OTC products and solutions.
Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:
Fast & Competitive Pricing
Instant settlement
Widest availability of coins
Bespoke service with unique market insights
Zero fees and slippage
Email: Liquidity@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!