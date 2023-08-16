The native token (RUNE) price of the THORChain, a cross-chain protocol for liquidity and trading, increased by 54.3% over the past week. An enormous rise in social volume is what is driving the bullish price movement. The increase in social volume significantly boosted interest in the THORChain protocol and its native token.

Aptos token (APT) surged over 19% and traded at $8.00, the intra-day high, after the news.

Last Wednesday, Aptos Lab announced that it would utilize Microsoft's infrastructure to roll out new products combining blockchain and AI technology. One of these products is a chatbot named Aptos Assistant, which will respond to user inquiries about the Aptos ecosystem and offer resources to developers creating smart contracts and decentralized applications. The chatbot leverages Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

Overall Market

Last week, our desk discussed the upward trend of the BTC price since the beginning of 2023. We saw that the upward trend line was intact on a regular scale.

Today, we are sharing our view on the BTC price on a log scale, as shown above. The upward trend line has provided strong support since the beginning of 2023, during the US bank crisis and the SEC legal case events.

BTC price is going to have its third interaction with this trend line, plus the additional strong support level at $29,000.

As discussed last week, BTC has been trading in a tight range, and the volatility of BTC has dropped to its lowest level since 2018. One of the catalysts for high volatility could be the spot-Bitcoin ETF approval from the SEC.

Coincidentally, we might have the decision on Grayscale’s lawsuit with the SEC over its conversion from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to spot-Bitcoin ETF this week, according to several industry experts.