Today marks a significant milestone in the opBNB project, as the mainnet opens up to infrastructure providers. This important step brings us closer to the public opBNB mainnet launch, ensuring seamless integration and robust infrastructure for future users.

For those interested in learning more about the path to mainnet and how to get started, please refer to the project's Path to Mainnet blog. This informative resource will provide valuable insights and guidance on the mainnet's features and progress.

Stay tuned for more updates on the opBNB mainnet as it continues to develop and move closer to the public launch.



