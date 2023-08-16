According to Odaily, Verena Ross, Chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, highlighted that the Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) has introduced a unified regulatory framework in various EU markets. MiCA covers cryptoassets that are not regulated by existing financial services legislation. It aims to replace the current heterogeneous system across different countries with more mature standards.

MiCA's key provisions target entities that issue cryptoassets, provide cryptoasset trading and related investment advice, custody, and other services. Notable aspects include authorization and governance requirements for crypto asset service providers, disclosures related to crypto products, and measures to ensure the integrity of the crypto market. The new framework is designed to protect consumers, enhance market integrity, and promote financial stability.

Despite the advantages of MiCA, consumers should be aware that it does not offer the same protections as traditional financial products, and there is no such thing as a "safe crypto asset."

