According to new data by Glassnode, Bitcoin News report that the Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders has reached an all-time high of 14.6 million Bitcoins. These committed investors continue to demonstrate their conviction in the digital currency's potential for growth and value preservation.

Conversely, short-term holder supply has declined to its lowest level since the end of 2021, standing at 2.56 million Bitcoins. This decrease suggests a shift in the market sentiment, with fewer speculators and more long-term investors believing in the staying power of the cryptocurrency.