Hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has announced a partnership with payment giant PayPal. Through this collaboration, users can now purchase cryptocurrencies directly in Ledger Live using their PayPal accounts. As of now, Ledger Live supports four cryptocurrencies for purchases in the United States, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC). This development further simplifies the process of acquiring and securing digital assets for Ledger users, advancing the accessibility of cryptocurrencies for a wider audience.
2023-08-16 13:42
