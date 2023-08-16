According to CoinDesk, Linera, a Layer 1 blockchain created by former Meta employees, has successfully raised $6 million in a funding round led by Borderless Capital. The project seeks to bring Web2-level scalability to Web3 applications through an unlimited number of small user chains. The funds raised will be used to expand the team, launch the protocol's devnet and testnet, and build a strategic presence in the APAC region to further grow its Developer Academy.

