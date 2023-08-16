Odaily reported that Andrew A. Kunsak, an investment banker from law firm Sidley Austin LLP, has been approved by Judge Analisa Torres to appear as a declarant in the US SEC v. Ripple Labs case. The banker's statement aims to protect stakeholders from the possible implications of the SEC's appeal of the summary judgment ruling.

Ripple objected to another investment banker statement from the same law firm siding with the SEC, citing concerns about defending their position. Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, however, emphasized that the SEC currently seeks only the court's permission to appeal, not an outright decision declaring XRP as a security.

