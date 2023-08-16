Injective has introduced token economics upgrades that significantly increase the weekly burn of its native token, INJ. As all decentralized applications (dApps) built on Injective can contribute to the INJ burning auction, there is now no limit on the burning fee. This move strengthens the INJ-backed on-chain economy by capturing value from all dApps within the Injective ecosystem.

The new token burn auction collects protocol fees, converts them into the protocol's aggregate value, and allows for a weekly burning event. Each transactional dApp will contribute 60% of its transaction fee to the auction basket, offering community members the opportunity to compete for the week's total income through bidding. Fees paid for auction baskets will be burned post-auction, leading to a reduction in the overall token supply.