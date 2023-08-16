Immutable and Polygon Labs have introduced the public testing of their Immutable zkEVM, a solution designed to cater to Web3 game developers. The solution offers low cost, enterprise-level security, massive scalability, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility. Developers can access a range of Immutable tools and solutions, including APIs, SDKs, Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook, on the Immutable zkEVM Testnet with full EVM compatibility.