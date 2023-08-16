Immutable and Polygon Labs have introduced the public testing of their Immutable zkEVM, a solution designed to cater to Web3 game developers. The solution offers low cost, enterprise-level security, massive scalability, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility. Developers can access a range of Immutable tools and solutions, including APIs, SDKs, Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook, on the Immutable zkEVM Testnet with full EVM compatibility.
Immutable and Polygon Labs Launch Public Testing of Scaling Solution for Web3 Game Developers
2023-08-16 18:32
