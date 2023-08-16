According to Blockworks, RocketSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Base Layer 2 network, was hacked and lost 471 ETH (worth $870,000) according to security firm PeckShield. The team identified the cause of the hack as a combination of lapses, including the use of offline signatures in launchpad deployment and storing private keys on the server.

Despite accusations of a rug pull, RocketSwap insists that a third-party hacker is responsible. The hacker allegedly executed a brute force attack on the project's cloud server, allowing them to extract private keys and transfer assets from its yield farm.

This incident follows another security lapse on the Base network, where a hack on decentralized exchange LeetSwap resulted in a $630,000 loss on July 31.

After the RocketSwap hack, the perpetrator transferred stolen assets to Ethereum and created a memecoin called LoveRCKT. The token was paired with 400 ETH liquidity on Uniswap, and its price tripled in a day before dropping more than 90%.

