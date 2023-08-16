According to Foresight News, in response to The Block's report suggesting staff reductions at GSR, co-founder Rich Rosenblum has denied the claims, stating that GSR's business is thriving and has successfully survived three bear markets without raising external funds. He emphasized that the company's balance sheet is solid and continues to be profitable and gain market share, regardless of market conditions.

Rosenblum criticized The Block's report, stating that it attempted to imply higher turnover than usual in an 18-month bear market period. He acknowledged that there have been personnel changes at GSR over the past decade, but considered it irresponsible to publish a sensational article connecting these changes to strategic adaptations during a bear market.