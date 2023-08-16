According to Decrypt, Gitcoin, an open-source bounties platform in the blockchain space, faced criticism from the crypto community after announcing its partnership with Shell, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. Critics have accused this partnership of being an instance of "greenwashing" – a practice where a business presents an environmentally responsible image to the public, even if their actual practices do not align with that image.

The partnership, which focuses on tokenomics research for Gitcoin, has raised concerns among community members who are wary of the involvement of a major player from the fossil fuels industry in a sector associated with decentralization and sustainability. The backlash emphasizes the importance of ethics and responsibility within the rapidly expanding blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

