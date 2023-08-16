According to Decrypt, Google has announced a series of upgrades to its search engine that incorporate generative AI technologies to provide users with a more comprehensive and efficient way to access information online. The upgrades are built on the Search Generative Experience (SGE), which offers contextual overviews and recommendations alongside search results. One of the key features is "SGE while browsing," which generates a list of key points from a webpage and directs users to the relevant sections. Google is leveraging its strengths in web content understanding and semantics to compete with Microsoft Bing, which already offers similar AI-based summarization capabilities.