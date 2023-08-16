The Bitcoin market has reached a stage of extreme apathy and exhaustion, with historically low volatility measures and key on-chain indicators hitting all-time lows. The digital asset market has been trading within this low volatility regime in the $29k-$30k range. The market has shown to be somewhat top-heavy, as indicated by the concentration of Short-Term Holder supply and cost basis around the current spot price.

The Realized Cap, a significant on-chain analysis metric, indicates that around $16B of value (+4.1%) has flowed into Bitcoin Year-to-Date (YTD). Despite the inflow, the slow rise in the Realized Cap's value suggests a modest pace compared to the 2021-22 uptrend.

Quickly examining the Long-Term and Short-Term Holder components, the Short-Term Holder cohort's wealth has increased by around $22B this year, while the Long-Term Holder cohort has seen a near-equivalent decrease of -$21B. This results in an elevated average STH cost basis and declining LTH cost basis.

Price volatility for BTC has collapsed to historical lows, causing changes in investor spending behavior. An analysis of the Bitcoin supply and its holding times reveals a market structure with Hot, Warm, and Single-Cycle Long-Term Holder supplies, each yielding different levels of holding conviction and trading behavior.

In conclusion, the Bitcoin market experiences increased apathy and exhaustion that leads to low activity levels and low volatility. This may result in a slow, choppy, and sideways market remaining in place for the near future, as many Bitcoin holders are still underwater on their investments.



