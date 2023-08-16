According to Cointelegraph, global regulators are gradually warming to cryptocurrency, as evidenced by the policy approaches of the United States, Japan, and other nations. The U.S. is taking steps toward providing clarity in the regulatory landscape, with officials acknowledging that crypto can provide significant benefits, and a push for practical regulations is underway. Similarly, Japan recently recognized 15 cryptocurrency exchanges, signaling its willingness to embrace the emerging technology.

Countries around the world are increasingly forming their unique regulatory responses to this rapidly evolving industry, balancing between fostering innovation and mitigating risks. This shift in regulators' attitudes is expected to support the further growth and development of the cryptocurrency market.