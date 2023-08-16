According to Odaily news, digital assets and fintech investment company Fineqia International has completed the second round of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$309,696. The company has issued 30,969,600 units, generating gross proceeds of C$308,996, and has paid C$700 in intermediary fees. This follows the first phase completed on June 30, where Fineqia issued 58,527,500 units, raising a total of C$585,275 and paying fees worth C$9,469.25.

The final closing date for the private placement has been extended to September 15, allowing more time for interested parties to participate. Each unit will consist of one share of Fineqia common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant can be exercised at an exercise price of C$0.05 per common share within three years of the closing of the offering.

