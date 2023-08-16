According to Decrypt, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) is addressing concerns about the possible use of AI-generated deepfake videos and images in the upcoming 2024 elections. As deepfake technology becomes more advanced, it can create convincingly realistic footage or images of individuals saying or doing things they did not actually do. The FEC is working on developing strategies to detect and counter deepfake content, while also creating public awareness campaigns to educate voters on how to identify such misleading media. The aim is to minimize the potential impact on election outcomes and preserve the integrity of the democratic process.