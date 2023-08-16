According to recent Fed minutes, inflation risks may necessitate additional policy tightening. While two Fed officials advocated for steady rates in July, the majority of officials noted "significant" upside risks to inflation, potentially leading to further adjustments in monetary policy.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Fed Minutes Indicate Inflation Risks May Call for Further Policy Tightening
2023-08-16 18:09
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top