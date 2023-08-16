According to Blockworks, in the latest annual risk review, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has identified digital assets as posing "novel and complex risks" that challenge the assessment of their impacts on capital markets and banking institutions. For the first time, the 2023 report includes a section on digital assets.

The FDIC, alongside other federal banking agencies, is continually monitoring crypto-related activities of banking organizations and is prepared to issue further statements as needed. The risk review also highlights action taken against over 85 businesses misrepresenting deposit insurance details, a phenomenon the agency has been actively addressing.

In June, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) warned that digital payment apps, like Venmo and PayPal, posed inherent risks due to the absence of FDIC coverage. Additionally, the FDIC demanded that crypto exchange OKCoin stop making alleged false claims about being insured.

Primarily concerned with crypto's dynamic nature and related risks, the FDIC aims to provide case-specific supervisory feedback and engage in supervisory discussions with banking organizations involved in crypto-asset-related activities. The agency expects to continue issuing warnings and statements as it monitors the evolving space.



