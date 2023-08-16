According to Cointelegraph, Fantom DEX's planned shutdown was averted at the eleventh hour as the network managed to reach a deal with a yet-to-be-named buyer. The emergency deal, while preventing the DEX from closing, also offers the opportunity for a re-launch with new features and improvements that are expected in the coming months.
Fantom DEX Saved From Planned Shutdown at the Last Moment
2023-08-16 18:33
