Tesla CEO Elon Musk has commended Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's analysis of Community Notes via Twitter. Buterin's blog post explores the concept of Community Notes, which aims to create a more democratic and community-driven mechanism for discussing controversial subjects on platforms like Twitter.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Elon Musk Praises Vitalik Buterin's Analysis of Community Notes
2023-08-16 16:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top