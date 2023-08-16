El Salvador's bond market has recently rebounded, with its dollar bond return rate reaching as high as 70%, making it the best-performing bond in emerging markets. Large financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Eaton Vance, and PGIM Fixed Income have either hinted at or purchased the bonds, expressing confidence in their continued upward trajectory.

According to CoinGape, El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, announced in 2021 that Bitcoin would become the country's official currency and introduced Bitcoin Volcano Bonds, which have yet to gain widespread acceptance. In response, several major companies downgraded El Salvador's bond market, citing vulnerabilities.

However, President Bukele mitigated the bond market's concerns by executing two debt buybacks, hiring a former International Monetary Fund (IMF) advisor, and successfully repaying $800 million worth of bonds.

